Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly a transfer target for Barcelona, but only as a Plan B option behind Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer in his time at the Emirates Stadium, having also shown himself to be one of the game’s most prolific front-men during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

It would be a shame if such a talent continued to go without playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies, and it looks like he could get that chance as Barcelona eye him up, according to the Daily Mail.

Still, the report suggests Aubameyang is only a backup option being considered by the Catalan giants, who are also targeting Inter ace Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Arsenal fans will hope this means their top scorer can remain in north London, but one imagines he won’t be short of other suitors if he doesn’t end up at the Nou Camp.

The Mail note that Inter Milan could also be an option for the 30-year-old, and he’d certainly be a fine option for the Serie A giants to replace Martinez if he ends up at Barcelona.