Bad news for Newcastle as Premier League consider blocking takeover

Newcastle United fans have had to suffer for a long time, so it’s understandable that they might be getting excited about a potential takeover.

They have the potential to be a major player in the league – they’ve got a big stadium that the fans will happily pack out, but their current owner cares more about getting people to buy his giant mugs than building a successful team.

It might actually be worse for the long suffering fans, as it looks like they might have been given false hope which will soon be taken away.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with the takeover situation, and it doesn’t sound like good news.

They claim that the Premier League are now actively looking into claims about the horrific human rights record surrounding Saudi Arabia, and it’s confirmed that the league is fully considering calls to block this takeover.

It’s important to point out that no decision has actually been taken yet, but it’s starting to look like it could be a PR disaster for the league if it does go through.

The funds from the takeover are coming from Saudi Arabia and there are suggestions that they want to use Newcastle as a PR tool of their own to distract from the brutality in the country.

Many fans might have wondered over the years what they would be willing to accept in exchange for their team being successful, and that’s something the Newcastle supporters will be thinking about just now.