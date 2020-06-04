Barcelona look set to miss out on Pjanic as PSG launch an incredible swap proposal

As plenty of clubs look set to struggle financially in the next couple of seasons, it’s going to be vitally important to find a way to get creative in the transfer market.

Teams won’t want to strengthen a rival, so it could involve finding free transfers and taking a chance on players who are currently undervalued, but this move from PSG and Juventus would be fairly astonishing.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona do have an agreement with Miralem Pjanic for him to move to Spain, but the problem has been trying to agree a deal with Juventus.

This delay has allowed PSG to step in, and they are set to make an astonishing offer to land the Bosnian midfielder.

The report points out that the Parisians have only just agreed to sign Mauro Icardi on a permanent transfer from Inter Milan, but they are now prepared to immediately flip him to Juve in exchange for Pjanic.

You have to think that Inter will be furious about this, as selling him to PSG meant that he was at least out of the league and he wouldn’t come back to bite them.

They also point out that Juve would be open to this as they want a new striker to rejuvenate the attack, so it would be fascinating to see how it worked out.

Icardi is a devastating goalscorer who’s shone in Serie A before, but he’s also a troublesome character who isn’t highly regarded among the Argentine players due to the nature of his relationship with Wanda Nara when she was with teammate Maxi Lopez.

Juve have Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain who may not be happy about this, but it would be amazing to see the reaction from Inter if this does go through.