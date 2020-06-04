According to Goal, Gustavo Maia’s agent has confirmed to Radio Transamerica, as quoted by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte that Barcelona will complete the signing of the 19-year-old attacker.

The ace’s agent, Danilo Silva, is ‘sure’ that the deal will be completed, adding that the La Liga giants have signalled this to the ace and he’s subsequently started to take Spanish lessons.

Goal add that Barcelona have already paid €1m for a purchase option on the ace, this deal expires at the end of June so it’s not surprising to hear that the transfer is one the brink of being sealed.

It’s added that the Blaugrana will have to stump up a further €3.5m to secure Maia’s signature, making the deal worth a total of €4.5m.

As per Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona will officially complete a move for the ace in the coming days, the attacker is expected to feature for Barcelona B next season.

Here’s what the talent’s agent had to say:

“We are sure Barcelona will complete the purchase,”

“There was already a signal from the club and [on Monday] Maia started private Spanish lessons to get more prepared.”

“Other clubs came to us in the last few months but he never had any doubt, he always wanted Barcelona.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star eyed as Plan B transfer target for Barcelona Chelsea tipped to agree €192,000-a-week-long-term-deal for in demand striker Chelsea transfer news: £85m star wants CFC move, interest in Brazilian wonderkid, Victor Osimhen boost

Goal reiterate that it was Maia’s fine performances at this year’s Sao Paulo Junior Cup that led to Barcelona agreeing the €1m purchase option, the ace bagged three goals in seven games.

90min report that the youngster can feature as a left winger or a striker, adding that Maia tends to drift out wide when he’s being used in a central role.

It seems as though Maia will now leave Sao Paulo before even having the chance to make a first-team appearance for the Brazilian outfit.

Barcelona will be hoping that Maia will be next on the long list of Brazilian talents that go on to establish themselves as legends for the club, following in the footsteps of Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

A versatile attacker could be exactly what Barcelona need in the future, the ace’s ability to play out wide or centrally could improve his chances of getting an opportunity in the first-team – it would also make Maia easier to field alongside higher-profile attackers like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.