Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as they agree to pay his £49million release clause.

This update comes from the Independent, as it looks increasingly like the Blues are set to win the race for Werner’s signature due to Liverpool cooling their interest in the Germany international.

Werner has been a world class performer in his time in the Bundesliga and looks to be exactly what Frank Lampard needs to strengthen his side up front.

Unsurprisingly, many Blues fans are now very excited about the potential signing as they anticipate his link-up with fellow new-boy Hakim Ziyech, who was signed from Ajax earlier this year on a deal for next season.

Ziyech’s creativity from out wide should make him an ideal partner for the clinical Werner up front, and it should mean Chelsea are more of a force to be reckoned with next season.

Here’s how the news is going down with Chelsea fans on Twitter this evening…

Ziyech and Werner!

World of dreams ???? — Emmanuel (@OpeyemiAluko7) June 4, 2020

I’m thinking about Werner and Ziyech Partnership alrealdy

??

Omo premier league ti gbalejo?? — YommyPresh (@yommy_presh) June 4, 2020

All of a sudden I am buzzing for next year… ??? https://t.co/1LrTzy32uk — Louis (@SpringersEleven) June 4, 2020

Ziyech behind Werner this is what wet dreams are made off? https://t.co/uBDUhsvNMp — Declan Murphy (@DeclanM70379865) June 4, 2020

Werner,Ziyech and Pulisic?

Dream team — General Aladeen (@3k3n3_) June 4, 2020

Ziyech and Werner is a dream attack — Trent Reznor Ramon (@fuzzybritches) June 4, 2020

Ziyech gets the ball from deep, takes on one takes on two, he locates Werner GOALLLLLLLLLLL.

God let this dream come true ? — Divinho? (@Divine_A_) June 4, 2020

Ziyech and Werner together at Chelsea next season will do some damage !! ? — Gavin Groves (@GavGrov11) June 4, 2020

Ziyech and Werner partnership will spell doom defences ? — Timi of Dubai?? (@timiokuselu) June 4, 2020