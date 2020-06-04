Menu

Chelsea close in on £49m Timo Werner transfer as these Blues fans anticipate exciting new attacking partnership

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as they agree to pay his £49million release clause.

This update comes from the Independent, as it looks increasingly like the Blues are set to win the race for Werner’s signature due to Liverpool cooling their interest in the Germany international.

Werner has been a world class performer in his time in the Bundesliga and looks to be exactly what Frank Lampard needs to strengthen his side up front.

Unsurprisingly, many Blues fans are now very excited about the potential signing as they anticipate his link-up with fellow new-boy Hakim Ziyech, who was signed from Ajax earlier this year on a deal for next season.

Ziyech’s creativity from out wide should make him an ideal partner for the clinical Werner up front, and it should mean Chelsea are more of a force to be reckoned with next season.

Here’s how the news is going down with Chelsea fans on Twitter this evening…

