Whilst the news on Thursday that Chelsea are willing to meet Timo Werner’s release clause will surely appeal to supporters of the club, it will mean that certain hardworking club favourites will, regrettably, have to be let go.

Pedro was out of contract in the summer in any event, but has always given of his best when called upon for the west London outfit.

According to the Daily Star, the Spaniard has only made nine Premier League appearances in 2019/20, and to that end, the likelihood of him moving on was always going to be high.

A desire to move back home to Spain has apparently seen the player’s agents openly encouraging bids from La Liga clubs, and the outlet note that Valencia have jumped to the head of the queue for the player’s services.

Although Serie A side, Roma, appear to have made the most appealing offer, per the Daily Star, it’s understood that Pedro wants to be close to his family, most of whom have remained in Spain whilst he’s been plying his trade for the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He knows the game of football’ – Jesse Lingard heaps praise on Man United team-mate Bad news for Newcastle as Premier League consider blocking takeover Manchester United legend can’t wait to see Paul Pogba link up with “absolutely phenomenal” Red Devils star

Whomever does manage to secure his signature, particularly on a free transfer, will be getting a hard-working, proven goalscorer with experience at the very highest levels of the game. That’s a priceless commodity.