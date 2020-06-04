It’s amazing how a transfer story can trundle along with no real progress for months, and then suddenly everything seems to happen in one day.

Timo Werner has been impressing at RB Leipzig for a few seasons, but he’s been even more prolific this campaign and it looked like a summer transfer was likely.

He was mainly linked to Liverpool and that all seemed to be falling into place, as The Mirror reported that he had agreed a deal worth around £140k a week to move to Anfield.

It’s common for agents to leak information like this to try and spur another interested team into action, and it seems that’s been the case as now it appears that Chelsea are the ones who will be landing the German striker:

Werner & Chelsea is getting hot! According to BILD information, Werner should sign a contract with Chelsea until 2025, collecting more than 10 million euros per year — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 4, 2020

That Chelsea deal would work out as around €192k per week, so would offer him a higher wage than the supposed Liverpool agreement.

If the transfer goes through then it will come as a blow for Tammy Abraham who had established himself as the first choice striker, but there was a serious drop off in quality when he went down with injury last season.

It could also suggest that Frank Lampard doesn’t fully trust his youngsters to get the job done at the highest level, so he’s looking for experienced players that he can rely on.