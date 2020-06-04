The latest round of Chelsea transfer news is here and there are plenty of big names who could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

First up, there’s a big update on the future of Ben Chilwell, with the £85million left-back and long-time Blues target said to have informed manager Brendan Rodgers of his desire to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell has shone in the Premier League and is known to be one of Chelsea’s top priority targets for this summer, so this will be a huge boost for Frank Lampard.

Still, it remains to be seen if Leicester will work to try and block the move and keep this important player at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea are also being linked with an interest in Santos wonderkid Kaio Jorge after his exciting performances in Brazil.

The 18-year-old is valued at around €30million and has also been linked with Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen as he looks set for a move to Europe in the near future.

Chelsea have an exciting young squad and will be hoping that can convince Jorge to pick a move to west London over other potential destinations.

Finally, CFC have also been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

The young Nigeria international has been superb in Ligue 1 this season and has attracted interest from Chelsea and other top clubs.

It now looks like the Blues have been given a boost as Osimhen may be available for less than initially thought, at a price of just €60million.