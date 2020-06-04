Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has reportedly told manager Brendan Rodgers that he wants to be allowed to seal a transfer to Chelsea.

This is according to the Transfer Window Podcast, and will come as a huge boost to Blues manager Frank Lampard following recent transfer rumours linking the player with the west London giants.

Chilwell would undoubtedly be a huge upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, and has recently been linked with Frank Lampard’s side by The Athletic, who state he’d likely cost around £85million, though Chelsea hope to get him for less than that.

Chelsea fans will be pleased to hear that it sounds like Chilwell is eager for the move to Stamford Bridge, with the Transfer Window Podcast explaining that he’s spoken to Rodgers about his future and explained his ambitions and enthusiasm for the potential move to west London.

Leicester have unfortunately lost a number of their best players in recent times, with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire among those to make big moves away from the King Power Stadium.

Still, it seems like LCFC are prepared to consider letting Chilwell go, according to the Transfer Window Podcast, as they’ve eyed up Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and others as potential replacements.

