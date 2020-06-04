Cristiano Ronaldo trials new gear which could give him a vital edge in games for Juventus

We’ve seen so many times that the margins in football can be tiny, so it makes sense that every player and team will look to find any advantage that they can.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already one of the best players of all time and he’s impressive enough as it stands, but it sounds like he’s trying to find something that will give him a little extra.

As reported by The Mirror, he’s been testing some new studs in Juventus training which are designed to make him that little bit faster.

Apparently these studs are designed to give him more acceleration and extra lateral ability, and it sounds like they have also been used successfully by some rugby players too.

The report claims that Montpellier striker Andy Delort used them last season to great success, and it allowed him to clock speeds which were faster than Kylian Mbappe.

It does seem absurd that something as simple as a stud can make such a big difference, but if they do allow him to move quicker, then this could be a truly terrifying prospect for Serie A defences.