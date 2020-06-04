Juventus could reportedly green light exits for defensive pair Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio as there is said to be interest in both.

With the Serie A season set to restart later this month, the Bianconeri remain on track for the league title, Coppa Italia and Champions League as things stand in what could be a successful debut campaign at the helm for Maurizio Sarri.

As he moves forward though, he’ll surely hope to continue to shape the squad into his own and stamp his mark on the group, and exits may well be needed first to make space and raise additional funds especially after the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report both Rugani and De Sciglio could be moved on as the Turin giants are considering exits, with Fiorentina and Roma said to be keen on the former while Barcelona have had the versatile De Sciglio on their radar for some time.

In turn, it remains to be seen if deals can be reached to see them both move on, as ultimately it could be argued that it would make sense for all concerned.

Rugani has made just seven appearances so far this season as he remains down the pecking order behind the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral, with the latter two out injured for the majority of the campaign and Rugani has still struggled to get a look in.

As for De Sciglio, he has managed 12 games this season, and while injuries have also been a problem for him, it would appear as though Juventus will be able to cope without the defensive pair if they were to move on.