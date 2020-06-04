According to an interview with Goal, former West Ham and Tottenham star Frederic Kanoute has admitted that he hopes Thomas Partey will stay at Atletico Madrid amid interest from Arsenal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal were interested in the ace, adding that Partey will only decide on a switch to the Gunners after considering Atletico’s new contract offer.

Spanish publication Sport reported earlier this year that the tireless midfielder’s current release clause stands at €50m, the ace’s deal runs until 2023 but Atleti want to hand the star a new contract in order to raise the minimum fee needed to enter negotiations with the 26-year-old.

Kanoute, who established himself as a Sevilla great after his time in the Premier League, adding that his ‘hope’ for the Ghanaian star to remain in La Liga.

Here’s what Kanoute had to say on Partey:

“There are a few exciting [African] players in LaLiga in my opinion.”

“I really like Thomas [Partey] of Atletico Madrid. He’s a player who is going to keep improving, and there have even been rumours of him leaving to other clubs.”

“We hope to keep him in LaLiga as long as possible.”

Football London’s James Benge claimed recently that the Gunners would only be able to finance a move for the midfielder if they were to qualify for the Champions League this season, this seems unlikely given that the side are currently 9th in the Premier League and are out of the Europa League.

Partey has established himself as one of the world’s best ball-winning midfielders over the last couple of seasons, the ace’s tireless work-rate sees him fit the mould of the modern athletic DM perfectly.

Partey showcased his talents just before the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic with some sensational performances in the Champions League against Liverpool.

The Ghana international has made 35 appearances this season, scoring twice, the ace’s ability to break up play and be a force on the defensive side of the pitch would make him a fine option for any top side.

Mikel Arteta has managed to slightly steady Arsenal defensively since being appointed as boss, but the Gunners’ backline still looks unreliable – an anchor-man figure like Partey who could sit right in front of the defence would be an ideal addition for the side.