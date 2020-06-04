Good news for Barcelona: Fears allayed after influential ace’s absence from group training

After concern on Wednesday as Lionel Messi didn’t train with the group, Barcelona fans can reportedly breathe a sigh of relief that he hasn’t suffered any injury problems.

The Catalan giants are currently continuing their preparations as they gear up for the restart of the La Liga season.

READ MORE: Barcelona ask about Man City starlet as they eye potential future swoop

As noted by BBC Sport, the Spanish top flight is scheduled to resume from June 11 onwards, with Barcelona set to face Real Mallorca on June 13 as they look to continue to lead the way at the top of the standings.

Currently with just a slender two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, the reigning La Liga champions will know that they will have to start fast and can’t afford any slip-ups, and they will need a fully-fit squad to give them the best possible chance of defending their crown.

Concern was raised on Wednesday as Messi wasn’t seen training with the rest of the group, thus perhaps sparking fears that he might have suffered a setback with the medical staff restricting his involvement in the session.

However, it’s reported by Mundo Deportivo that the Argentine international hasn’t picked up any injury issues as he trained away from the group individually as planned by the club as he worked on a different area of his fitness to ensure that he’s ready for Mallorca in just over a week.

That will be a major relief for Barcelona fans given how important the 32-year-old remains to their hopes of success, as he’s bagged 24 goals and 16 assists in 31 appearances so far this season.

There was even more good news as Mundo Deportivo add both Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati participated in the training session with the rest of the group again after their recent injury blows, and so things are seemingly looking positive still for coach Quique Setien ahead of their first game back.