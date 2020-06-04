Good news for Man Utd: Crucial fitness boost from key man for Solskjaer touted

Man Utd are reportedly set to be handed a major fitness boost ahead of the Premier League restart as Marcus Rashford is being tipped to be fit to return.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since January after suffering a back injury, and that would have been a real blow for the Red Devils given he had bagged 19 goals and six assists in 31 appearances prior to the setback.

That said, they managed to stay in contention for a top-four finish in the league as well as continue to stay in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League without him.

Nevertheless, given the quality that he possesses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to have him back available and there could be good news for the Man Utd boss.

As reported by The Sun, it’s suggested that the England international will be ready for the first game back which is expected to be against Tottenham later this month.

No official dates have been announced as of yet, but ultimately the expectation is that rescheduled games will start in the coming weeks as the Premier League looks to complete the current campaign.

Having Rashford back to help fire them over the line will be a huge boost for Man Utd, as they look to continue to compete across multiple fronts and try to enjoy a successful end to the season.

While the Sun add Rashford has told his friends that he will be fit for the first game back, it’s also added that teammate Odion Ighalo has revealed how both he and Paul Pogba are training as normal again now with the rest of the group in what could be a significant double boost for Solskjaer and Man Utd.

The pair bring real quality to the table when in top form, and as this will be the first time that they play alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes, it promises to be an exciting time for Man Utd fans if they get the green light for the first game back.