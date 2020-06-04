As Manchester United prepare to tackle the final stages of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, Jesse Lingard has heaped praise on one of his team-mates.

Mason Greenwood has impressed every time he’s turned out for the Red Devils, and his maturity, as well as his technical ability, isn’t lost on Lingard.

“He knows the game of football, he shoots right to left foot. Still to this day I don’t know what foot he is,” Lingard told the Football Show on Sky Sports and cited by talkSPORT.

“He can score free-kicks with his left, take corners with his right. When he has been given the opportunity, he shows what he can do.

“It doesn’t matter about age, as long as you can perform on the day, and do the job for the team, you’ll be in the team. He is learning at a rapid rate at the moment.”

With the mix of youth and experience that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is introducing into his side, they look a much more balanced outfit than they did at the beginning of the campaign.

The issue for the Norwegian is when he decides to give Greenwood the minutes that he deserves.

Competition for places is something that all clubs need if they want to remain successful, but is Solskjaer willing to risk upsetting team equilibrium at this late stage of the season?

There’s little doubt that Greenwood has what it takes to shine in the top flight, and he’s already proved that time and again.

Power, pace, an eye for goal not unlike Solskjaer himself, and the confidence to take the game to his opponents, Greenwood is a match winner.

That’s just what United need as they hunt the points to guarantee them a Champions League spot next season.