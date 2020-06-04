In news that should delight supporters of AC Milan, the Serie A giants released a positive statement concerning the fitness of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday.

The Swedish striker picked up an injury in training last month, but thoughts that it could be one that ended his career were quickly allayed according to the Daily Mail.

In light of his progress, the Rossoneri updated supporters via a statement on their official website. It read:

‘AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about ten days.’

Assuming that there are no further setbacks, it’s possible that the striker will again be available for selection at the re-start of the Serie A campaign.

Currently sat in seventh place, there’s an outside chance at this stage that Milan could make the European places, and the chances of them so doing will certainly be enhanced by having the towering centre-forward in situ for the most part.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend “happy if he lives to 50” after serious health problems Real Madrid in a rush to keep teenage superstar from Man United’s clutches Interest from Spain means Man United need to go all out for Jadon Sancho this summer

Equally, given his advancing years, the club have to be careful not to rush him back too quickly for fear of exacerbating the injury further.