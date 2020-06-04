Menu

‘I got you my guy’ – Man United’s Marcus Rashford shows his class once again

Aside from his excellence on the pitch, Man United’s Marcus Rashford continues to show what an outstanding young role model he is for young people.

All too often professional footballers are on the wrong end of headlines, but Rashford has been a shining light and an example, particularly during the lockdown.

He had already begun a charity initiative to ensure that children across the UK would have access to a meal and wouldn’t go hungry during the phase of staying at home.

On Thursday, after being alerted to a vile social media video of a young United fan being bullied, Rashford once again showed his class.

His sincerity and warmth immediately drew plaudits from other social media users, keen to praise the striker for his conduct.

Both in word and in deed, Rashford continues to set the bar, and it’s comforting to see that his genuine humanity is being given the publicity it deserves.

