Aside from his excellence on the pitch, Man United’s Marcus Rashford continues to show what an outstanding young role model he is for young people.

All too often professional footballers are on the wrong end of headlines, but Rashford has been a shining light and an example, particularly during the lockdown.

He had already begun a charity initiative to ensure that children across the UK would have access to a meal and wouldn’t go hungry during the phase of staying at home.

On Thursday, after being alerted to a vile social media video of a young United fan being bullied, Rashford once again showed his class.

This is Kieran, a lovely young boy with autism. The other 2 in the video, I have no words to describe. The video speaks for itself. Kieran, I got you my guy, always. I appreciate the love and support you send me constantly. Keep that head of yours high. Love, your friend, MR ?? https://t.co/hJnCUlntbL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 4, 2020

His sincerity and warmth immediately drew plaudits from other social media users, keen to praise the striker for his conduct.

Marcus, I am a huge Liverpool fan, but can I say you have shown time and time again what a brilliant human being you are. It may not be the same Red that we love but honestly it doesn’t matter. You are a great role model and I massive respect for you. — . (@wr_ghty) June 4, 2020

Your kindness is beautiful, Marcus ?? — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) June 4, 2020

Respect, brother. Well done for raising awareness ?? — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) June 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Why Liverpool have pulled out of Timo Werner transfer deal as Chelsea make their offer Player video messages to be used as part of Premier League pre-match TV offering Liverpool’s first three fixtures, kick-off times and TV guide as restart nears

Both in word and in deed, Rashford continues to set the bar, and it’s comforting to see that his genuine humanity is being given the publicity it deserves.