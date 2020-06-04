Interest from Spain means Man United need to go all out for Jadon Sancho this summer

It’s understandable that every big club in the world would be interested if a generational talent becomes available, but it’s likely that a lot of money will be needed to make that signing.

Usually that means the timing will also need to be right to allow it to happen, and we could have an interesting situation developing with Jadon Sancho.

AS reported on potential interest from Real Madrid in the Borussia Dortmund star, but it sounds like they won’t be in a position to make that signing until 2021.

READ MORE: Report suggests Jadon Sancho broke lockdown rules to hold Man United talks

It’s suggested that he would cost as much as €117m, which shows why Real can’t afford to make a move just now.

They go on to acknowledge that Man United are desperate to sign him, and unlike Real, they wan’t to get things done this summer.

That should mean that United shouldn’t face too much competition to try and get things done this summer, but you have to think this means they really need to go all out to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

We’ve seen so many times that the allure and financial power of Real Madrid is enough to turn anyone’s head, and the last thing United need is a situation where they need to go head-to-head with the Spanish giants as they try to get this deal done.