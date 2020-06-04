Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is reportedly open to a transfer to Manchester United this summer after recent links with the Red Devils.

The Germany international is one of the game’s big rising stars and looks set for a great career at the highest level after his recent performances in the Bundesliga.

One imagines Havertz will not be short of suitors in the transfer market, and the Manchester Evening News suggest he’d be keen on moving to the Premier League, and to Old Trafford in particular.

The 20-year-old was recently linked with United by the Sun, who stated the club could try making an opening offer of around £50million for him, though the report also suggested he’d likely cost more than that.

If the Red Devils can get Havertz for anything close to that kind of fee, he could be a real bargain, though the MEN also suggest he’s one of a number of targets being considered, and not necessarily a priority.

The report claims Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is still one of United’s main priorities, but that they are also looking at alternatives.

Havertz certainly looks like he could be a great fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and could play a key role in getting MUFC back to where they want to be after a difficult few years.