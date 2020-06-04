Liverpool named as UK’s favourite football team ahead of rivals Manchester United in poll

According to the Mirror via the findings of a YouGov poll, after quizzing members of the public, Liverpool have been named as the UK’s favourite football team with support from 8.3% of the population.

YouGov’s study monitored the health of 40 British and European sides against 16 different metrics, whilst ‘tracking’ the opinions of the general public.

The metrics range from ‘Buzz’ and ‘viewing habits’ to the public perception towards the club and the ‘attractiveness’ of their style of play.

Liverpool supporters will love these findings, as it leaves them ranked higher than heated rivals Manchester United and Everton, as well as more recent rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool have absolutely steamrolled through the Premier League this season, amassing a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table, the Reds can secure the title in the opening two match days of the top-flight’s return after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Considering Liverpool’s exciting counter-attacking and fast-paced style of play, it’s no surprise to see them ranked so highly.

In regards to public perception figures like Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane are loved by followers of football who don’t even support Liverpool.

Manchester United were voted for by 6% of the public; the Red Devils were followed in the favourites table by Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.