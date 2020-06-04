Liverpool target £53m-rated Serie A star as swap deal compromise could lower price-tag

Liverpool have been linked with a possible swoop for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, and a player exchange deal could help bring down his touted £53m valuation.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since January with a cruciate ligament injury, and so first and foremost, all concerned will want to see him make a full recovery as he stepped up his comeback this week.

In 60 appearances for the Giallorossi though, Zaniolo has bagged 12 goals and five assists, while he now has five caps for Italy to his name too as he looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

That impressive form has led to interest from elsewhere though, as The Express report, via Il Sussidiario, that Liverpool are said to plotting a move for the Italian international.

It’s added that he’s valued at around £53m, albeit that could come down due to the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s also noted that with Dejan Lovren being of interest to the Serie A giants, including the Croatian stalwart in their offer could help bring Zaniolo’s asking price down.

Lovren, 30, has made just 14 appearances so far this season, and so with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip offering solidity at the back, he is perhaps considered expendable.

With other targets perhaps higher up on their shortlist and with a limited budget due to the lockdown and its financial ramifications, Liverpool could use him as a bargaining chip to make the swoop for Zaniolo more realistic.

Given the talent that he possesses, it would certainly help them add another long-term piece in midfield to offer more creativity, technical quality and a goal threat to help Liverpool sustain their success moving forward.

