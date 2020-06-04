Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting this month’s return to Premier League action, but until then there’s also plenty of transfer gossip to keep fans going.

Some sagas seem to be nearing their conclusion, while other new Liverpool rumours are emerging as well, and we’ve rounded up the latest for you here…

Firstly, there’s big news on the Timo Werner transfer saga, with reports claiming the RB Leipzig striker has now agreed a contract with Liverpool ahead of his potential £50million move.

Despite the Reds not yet meeting his £50m release clause, Werner has agreed terms on moving to Anfield and we’ll now have to wait and see if the club are prepared to pay that asking price or try to get him cheaper.

The Germany international seems an ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad and should be a big hit in the Premier League after some superb recent form.

Elsewhere, LFC are being linked strongly with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Reports in France now claim the talented France Under-21 international is available for a bargain €50m this summer, which looks affordable for Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants are named as one of Aouar’s suitors and he could be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose signings have not quite panned out as expected.

Finally, Liverpool could move for Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo in a swap deal involving Dejan Lovren.

Lovren has been linked with Roma before and offering the Croatian defender could bring Zaniolo’s £53m price tag down, according to reports in Italy.