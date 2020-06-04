Liverpool’s first three fixtures, kick-off times and TV guide as restart nears

According to the Independent, the Premier League have scheduled and reached broadcast agreements for all top-flight matches up to July 2, champions elect Liverpool will play three times during this period.

As per the Independent, the top-flight will return on the June 17 with Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United the first to be played as these are games in hand.

The Independent add that a complete list of fixtures and the channels they’ll be shown on isn’t expected to be published until Friday.

It’s added that plans are to televise every single top-flight game, fans are in store for a real festival of football kicking off on June 17 – which they’ll be able to watch from the comfort of their homes.

Liverpool could seal their first ever Premier League title in their first game back against heated rivals Everton if Manchester City are defeated by Arsenal.

The good news for fans is that, as per i News, the Merseyside derby will be aired for free by Sky Sports.

Here’s Liverpool’s full list of fixtures, accompanied with the UK broadcast guide and kick-off times:

Sunday June 21: Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday July 2: Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool don’t appear to have any major injury concerns as they gear up for a return, as per the the Liverpool Echo, Gini Wijnaldum missed Wednesday’s training session with a minor knock.

The Reds hold a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table, the Merseyside outfit only need six points to secure the title – however they could seal the deal on opening weekend if Arsenal beat City.

All of Liverpool’s game are scheduled for the evening, perhaps this decision has been taken by Sky Sports in order to ensure that most of the UK’s eyes are on the Reds in the games that they can seal the title in.