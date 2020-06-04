As Barcelona continue to monitor developments, Manchester City are readying themselves to offer one of their young defenders a new long-term deal.

Eric Garcia joined Pep Guardiola’s side from both of their previous employers, Barcelona, and with Garcia not getting the game time that perhaps he’d envisaged after making the switch, the Catalans thought they had spotted a potential opportunity.

However, it seems that the La Liga giants are poised to miss out on re-signing the 19-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, not only do Man City have no intention of letting the player go, but they are willing to open talks with him in order to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The defender, per the Daily Mail, appears to be open to the possibility of extending his stay in England, with a view to becoming one of the regulars in Pep’s back four.

A cultured exponent, Garcia is adept at bringing the ball from defence and has a high success rate in terms of his distribution.

Excellent in the air, and quick across the ground, he possess all of the attributes to make a real mark at the Etihad Stadium in due course, and to keep the current back four on their toes and looking over their shoulders.