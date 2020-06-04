As the Premier League clubs get themselves ready for the final stretch of the 2019/20 campaign, so work appears to be carrying on behind the scenes pertaining to transfers.

Both Man United and Arsenal are destined to be disappointed by the news that one particular target doesn’t appear to be going anywhere this summer.

According to L’Equipe and cited by MARCA, Ousmane Dembele’s agent has poured cold water on the notion that his client will be leaving Barcelona anytime soon.

“I don’t expect Dembele to leave Barcelona this summer,” Moussa Sissoko said. Plain, simple and easy to understand language.

Mundo Deportivo had suggested that the French World Cup winner would be available at around the €50m mark, with The Sun previously linking both the Red Devils and the Gunners with a swoop.

There’s little doubt that the wide man would be an asset for either Premier League club, given his incredible pace and eye for goal. He can play off of either wing or down the centre with no evident drop off in his quality.

Injuries have curtailed his output during his time at the Camp Nou, however, when he has been fully fit, both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have benefitted from having him alongside them.