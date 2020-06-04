Manchester United make Timo Werner transfer decision in response to Chelsea making move

Manchester United have reportedly decided they will not be rivalling Chelsea for the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Blues are being strongly linked with Werner by the Independent, who report that Liverpool have cooled their interest in the Germany international.

But it seems that Man Utd aren’t going to also try and pounce on Liverpool pulling out of the deal, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with his options up front, according to the Evening Standard.

The Red Devils have just extended the loan of Odion Ighalo after his impressive start at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer is also keen to see how youngster Mason Greenwood turns out in the near future, according to the Evening Standard.

Werner has been a big hit in the Bundesliga and would surely have strengthened United, but Solskjaer may be wise in prioritising other areas of his squad.

The Evening Standard states that United remain focused on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a top priority, and the attacking midfield department is probably an area MUFC need to strengthen more.

For one thing, a player like Sancho in the team would surely provide the likes of Marcus Rashford and Ighalo with more scoring opportunities, whereas even a top striker like Werner might struggle with the lack of ammunition in this side as things stand.

Chelsea, on the other hand, need an upgrade on Tammy Abraham and Werner seems ideal for that role, while Hakim Ziyech has already been signed to add creativity to the team as an ideal partner for Werner.