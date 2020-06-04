Stats are a weird thing because you can manipulate them in any way to prove a point, but these ones are actually quite striking.

Of course Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as two of the best players of all time, but it’s worth remembering it took them some time to become as ruthless as they are today.

Marca are the latest outlet to suggest that Man United are looking to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and they noticed an interesting comparison in stats.

They state that by the age of 20, Messi had scored 26 times and provided 8 assists, while Ronaldo had 16 goals and 16 assists.

Astonishingly, Jadon Sancho has scored 34 goals and provided 43 assists at this point in his career, so you could argue that’s he’s done more than Messi and Ronaldo combined.

Of course Ronaldo was a tricky winger who was more obsessed with step-overs and Messi took some time to establish himself at Barca, but the stats are still true.

The report also confirms that Man City let him go for only €8m so they must be kicking themselves when they see how good he’s become.

Even if you don’t agree with stats or place so much importance in them, it’s hard to say anything other than this shows just how special Sancho is at his young age.