Man Utd could land clinical Premier League ace in bargain £18m swoop

Man Utd have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Wolves could be demanding just £18m for reported target Raul Jimenez.

The 29-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in 44 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

That in turn has helped them compete for a European qualification spot, as they sit just two points behind the Red Devils in the current standings ahead of the season restarting later this month.

Amid speculation linking Man Utd with a swoop for the Mexican international, The Sun now report, via TuttoJuve, that they could land his signature for just £18m in what would arguably be a bargain move given the quality and experience that he boasts at the top level.

However, it’s added that both Juventus and Real Madrid could also be interested, and so there may well be a transfer scrap over Jimenez if they are all genuinely eager to secure a deal ahead of next season.

Adding Jimenez to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options could give the Man Utd boss a crucial, different dynamic in the final third, with a more physical target to add more of a presence to lead the line which could complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Time will tell if a deal can be reached or not, but given Man Utd have the exciting, young pieces in place already in their attack, signing Jimenez to add a bit more experience and to give their frontline a new threat would arguably be a smart move, especially if they can prise him away from their Premier League rivals for just £18m.