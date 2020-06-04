Manchester United legend Andrew Cole says he can’t wait to see Paul Pogba link up with January signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Pogba has missed much of this season so far due to injury, but could be in line for a return once the Premier League resumes later this month following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January and has been a big hit at Old Trafford so far, looking like a player who could really go some way to finally getting the best out of Pogba in a United shirt.

Many fans will be hoping the 27-year-old can improve with Fernandes alongside him, and Cole has also suggested this could be a fine partnership.

The former Man Utd striker was full of praise for the Portugal international, and also believes Marcus Rashford could be a member of this key trio for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“I’m really happy to see Paul back, I think he’s a top, top player. Regardless of all the shenanigans around him, when he gets his head down, he constantly proves how good he is,” Cole told the Daily Mirror.

“Fernandes, what he’s done since joining in January is absolutely phenomenal. I’m looking forward to seeing him and Paul play together in midfield.

“This has been Marcus’s best season, playing in his preferred position, and hopefully he can come back fit and well and have no more problems with his back.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing all three of them play together.”