Man Utd have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Kai Havertz, although there is not such good news for another target.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as the biggest talent in the Bundesliga, and there are big hopes over what he will achieve at club level and with Germany in the years ahead.

So far this season, he’s bagged 15 goals and eight assists in 38 games, showcasing just how talented he is and it has unsurprisingly led to interest from elsewhere.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, it’s suggested that Havertz is interested in a move to the Premier League, and is open to the possibility of a switch to Man Utd.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with the German international, while the Metro add that he has been valued at £90m by Leverkusen.

In turn, whether it’s United or one of their rivals, they are going to have to splash out big money to sign him.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report that Man Utd are ready to discuss a permanent exit for Chris Smalling, who has impressed during his loan spell with Roma this season.

It’s added that the Red Devils don’t count on him moving forward, and so that could now open the door to an exit.

Elsewhere, there is a transfer blow for Man Utd too as the Daily Mail report that James Maddison, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, is now set to restart contract talks with Leicester City to commit his future to the Foxes.

Maddison has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, but it’s now suggested that he could still double his £50,000-a-week wages at the King Power Stadium if he pens a new deal, and that would certainly be a major indication of his desire to stay.

United have also been paired with a move for Jack Grealish this summer, and so if Maddison is out of the equation, that could make the Aston Villa captain their primary target.

