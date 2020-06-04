Manchester United dealt James Maddison transfer setback

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The England international has been linked with Man Utd, but they are now said to be prioritising the signing of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Mail.

This is because Maddison is set to renew contract talks with Leicester, according to the Mail, as the Foxes also look to tie down fellow key player Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester have had to deal with losing a number of big names in recent times, with Harry Maguire also making his way to Old Trafford last summer.

Still, it looks like they could be set to keep hold of Maddison, in what would be a big boost for manager Brendan Rodgers.

United could do with a signing like Maddison in attack, with the Red Devils struggling to keep up the chase with Chelsea for a top four spot this season.

The 23-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard after their lack of impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term.