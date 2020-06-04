Manchester United’s first four fixtures, kick-off times and TV guide as restart nears

According to the Independent, the Premier League have scheduled and reached broadcast agreements for all top-flight matches up to July 2, Manchester United will play four times during this period.

As per the Independent, the top-flight will return on the June 17 with Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United the first to be played as these are games in hand.

The Independent add that a complete list of fixtures and the channels they’ll be shown on isn’t expected to be published until Friday.

It’s added that current plans are to televise every single top-flight game, football fans are in store for a real festival of football kicking off on June 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have the task of opening up the first weekend of the Premier League’s return with a hotly-anticipated encounter against Spurs in north London against former boss Jose Mourinho.

Here’s United’s full list of fixtures, accompanied with the UK broadcast guide and kick-off times:

Friday June 19: Tottenham vs Manchester United (2000) Sky

Wednesday June 24: Manchester United vs Sheffield United (1800) Sky

Saturday 27 June: Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (2015) BBC

Tuesday 30 June: Brighton vs Manchester United (1800) Sky

More Stories / Latest News Jose Mourinho asks Spurs board to sign one of his old favourites from Chelsea Manchester United dealt James Maddison transfer setback Real Madrid to miss out on starlet this summer as club feel his value will double over the season

The Red Devils currently sit 5th in the Premier League with 45 points, this position should secure Champions League qualification as long as Manchester City’s UEFA ban is upheld.

Solskjaer’s men were on an 11-game unbeaten run before the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, United won eight of these encounters and drew three.

The Manchester outfit could be even stronger as Football.London report that Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are in line to be fully fit once the action returns after long-term injuries.

Surprisingly, all four of United’s game are being played in the evening, perhaps this decision has been made to ensure that most of the UK’s eyes will be on one of the biggest clubs in the world.