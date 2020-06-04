Man City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly personally contacted AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer as they prepare a possible bid for him.

The 22-year-old only joined the Italian giants last summer from Empoli, but he has quickly impressed having established himself as a key figure in the heart of their midfield.

Further, it follows on from him landing the Player of the Tournament award at the Africa Cup of Nations last year, and so it’s no real surprise that he might be attracting interest from elsewhere as his defensive tenacity and technical quality on the ball has seen him emerge as a stand-out talent at the San Siro so far this season.

As noted by Calciomercato, via RMC Sport, the Algerian international has gained the attention of Guardiola who is said to have contacted him personally to discuss the project and vision at Man City moving forward.

Further, it’s suggested that while the reigning Premier League champions could prepare an offer soon, they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain although either club will have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from Milan as he is said to have a €50m release clause in his current contract.

From a Milan perspective, they will surely hope to hang on to him such has been the impressive form he has displayed and his importance to the side moving forward.

Nevertheless, if either Man City or PSG were willing to pay up €50m, that could test their ability to convince their midfield ace to stay and it remains to be seen if they would be willing to green light an exit and reinvest that money back into the side.

As per the Guardian, they are said to have signed Bennacer for around €16m last summer, and so it would represent a sizeable profit if they did sell, but time will tell if that’s their priority in this instance.