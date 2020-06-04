With the Premier League gearing up for the final sprint of the 2019/20 campaign, players are being asked to film video selfies which will be played pre-match before games.

According to an exclusive report in the Daily Mirror, this is to form part of the Project Restart ‘broadcast enhancement’ package which the Premier League are using in the hope of satisfying the likes of Sky, BT and Amazon Prime.

The general idea is for players from all clubs to film themselves on their mobile phones before making their way to grounds, giving a brief insight into the match day experience from a playing perspective.

The Daily Mirror also note that the TV companies themselves want access to dressing rooms, though it’s not thought that too many Premier League managers are keen on the idea.

Ultimately, with the lack of fans at grounds and subsequently a lack of atmosphere, there are ideas being contributed in order to try and make the few weeks of Project Restart football as watchable as possible.