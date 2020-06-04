In what would be a real boost for the immediate future of the English top flight, Premier League clubs are, apparently, hopeful that supporters will be allowed back into stadiums from September.

On Thursday, a meeting was held between all of the Premier League clubs, and although the Daily Mirror report that this particular point wasn’t discussed in any great detail, they also note that the clubs are hopeful of taking the first steps to getting back to normal from the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign.

How that might look will need to be decided in due course, though social distancing measures would surely have to be kept in place.

Aside from the incredible financial impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on clubs throughout the world, the lack of supporters inside stadiums has made for a sterile atmosphere and, as far as armchair viewing is concerned, a highly unusual experience.

Supporters are the life blood of clubs everywhere, and the quicker that they are – safely – allowed to return in their droves, the better for any number of reasons.