PSG slap €175m price tag on Neymar to ward off Barcelona 

An on-pitch reunion between Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar is as far away as it’s possible to be after Paris Saint-Germain set their sale price for the player.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, and cited by Football Espana, the French club want €175m for his services and not a penny less. Nor do the Parisiens want any of Barca’s players in a swap deal. It’s €175m or nothing.

Given that the Catalans had focused all of their energies on bringing in Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, talks regarding Neymar’s hire had been on the back burner, though it had been thought that a move would eventually be made for the Brazilian.

Sport, cited by Football Espana, note that this would’ve come by way of cash plus players arrangement but PSG have ruled this out one hundred percent.

That puts Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, under even more pressure to deliver in the transfer market.

It’s clear what Neymar brings to the table, and for all of his off pitch antics, he showed he was the perfect fit for Barca before leaving in 2017.

In a fortnight where Bartomeu has asked Barca’s first team to take another pay cut, per Catalunya Radio and cited by AS, and with the knowledge that Messi and other senior stars want Neymar to return, this could end up being another bumpy few weeks for the club who currently sit atop the La Liga table.