News of Chelsea’s lightning-quick approach for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner may have taken some by surprise, but the German club have moved equally quickly to secure a potential replacement.

It had long been thought that Werner would sign for Liverpool if he was going to go anywhere, but as The Independent report, the Reds’ lack of commitment has allowed Chelsea to nip in and activate his £49m release clause.

That has allowed Leipzig to make a similarly quick move, and they’ve identified 23-year-old Werder Bremen striker, Milot Rashica, as the man they wish to replace Werner with.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leipzig could bag themselves a bargain if Werder get relegated too.

They have committed to paying the Albanian-Kosovan’s release clause which is €38m if Werder stay in the Bundesliga. However, should they drop down into Bundesliga 2 (they’re currently second bottom of the Bundesliga), Leipzig only need to part with €15m.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s stunning new-look XI if they complete Timo Werner transfer and potential £85m signing Real Madrid rival Manchester United for transfer of £60million-rated attacker Premier League hopeful that fans can watch games in stadiums from September

A player that is able to work across all of the front three attacking positions, Rashica could become a real asset for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

He is dynamic, direct and quick across the ground, and if they’re able to secure him at the lower price, it’s a no brainer.