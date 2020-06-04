The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t appear to have impacted Real Madrid too badly, after it was revealed late on Thursday that they’re in a rush to beat Man United to the signature of a teenage superstar.

Eduardo Camavinga, the 17-year-old midfield starlet from Rennes, has courted interest from a number of European clubs, but according to RMC Sport and cited by Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane’s side are keen to secure the player for somewhere in the region of €60m-€70m.

The Manchester Evening News previously reported the Red Devils’ interest, though they also quoted Rennes president, Nicolas Holveck, as saying that his player wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“For Eduardo Camavinga, the project is to continue to progress at Stade Rennais,” Holveck said to RTL.

“The next season should be that of the consecration in Rennes for him. Very sincerely, yes, the project next season will be with Eduardo.”

Perhaps the carrot of such an incredible amount of money being paid for the player has forced Holveck to reassess his priorities.

Ever since Camavinga burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old, he’s won plaudits for his incredible maturity and ability to dictate a game from his central midfield position.

For one so young, he commands his area on the pitch with aplomb and, unusually, nothing appears to faze him, despite his relative inexperience.

It’s a big leap for the youngster, should Real be successful in their bid, but such moves don’t come around too often, if at all, so he’d be well advised to grasp the opportunity with both hands.