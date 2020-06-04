Real Madrid linked with hijacking Barcelona move for top target but sneaky strategy touted

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Inter forward Lautaro Martinez as they could look to hijack Barcelona’s move for the Argentine ace.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants, as they continue to be paired with a possible swap deal with Inter to lower the cash element of the deal given his €111m release clause.

However, they could be given another reason for concern that the deal might not happen as Mundo Deportivo, via Sky Sport Italia, suggest that Real Madrid are also keen.

It’s noted that Los Blancos are looking to convince him and Inter to agree to a switch to the Bernabeu instead, despite Lautaro making his intentions clear that he wishes to join Barcelona.

Interestingly though, it also adds that there is perhaps an ulterior motive at play here as far as Real Madrid are concerned as by expressing interest, they could either be sending a signal to Borussia Dortmund that they are ready to walk away from their pursuit of Erling Haaland if they don’t open up to talks, or it’s also aimed at forcing rivals Barcelona to increase their offer.

It’s unclear at this stage as to what the most likely motive is as it’s not suggested that any talks have taken place between Real Madrid and Inter, and so time will tell if they decide to step up their push in the coming weeks to become a genuine threat to Barcelona to land the Inter ace.

Martinez has bagged 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances so far this season, thus leading to the level of interest being touted as he has also scored nine goals in 17 caps for Argentine to suggest that he is going to make a big impact at club and international level in the coming years.

