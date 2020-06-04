It does make sense to buy a player at a younger age when the price tag won’t be so high, but you are essentially gambling on them being able to step up and play at the highest level.

Clubs will often wait for someone to prove themselves before making a move – it will cost them a lot more money, but it’s also a less risky move.

Get Football News France have looked at the situation with Real Madrid and French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and it’s actually refreshing to see Rennes standing firm.

They quote RMC Sport in saying that Rennes have no intention of selling him just now, as they have a longer term plan in place.

They claim that a source at the club has said they want to keep him until next summer at least – as that means he will have some Champions League experience and his value will have doubled.

This comes at a time when the report suggests that Real Madrid are trying to step up their interest to get a deal done this summer, but it’s starting to look very unlikely.

They even say that the Rennes owner is one of the richest men in France, so it doesn’t matter how much Real offer, they won’t be looking to accept it this summer.

This does all sound like Real will get their man eventually, but it’s likely they will need to pay a huge fee to make it happen.