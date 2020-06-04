Report suggests Jadon Sancho broke lockdown rules to hold Man United talks

It’s starting to sound like it might be easier just to list any celebrities who haven’t broken the lockdown rules, as Jadon Sancho appears to be the latest high profile player to get himself into trouble.

As reported by The Mirror, German outlet Bild claim that he’s infuriated Borussia Dortmund chiefs after it emerged he flew back to England without permission during the lockdown.

At this point it’s not clear what the reason for the trip was, but The Mirror do speculate that he may have made the trip to hold talks with Manchester United about a possible transfer.

Obviously those claims are completely unverified, but they also claim that he’s already agreed personal terms with United and it’s starting to look like a £100m summer transfer could be happening.

You have to think the reality is he’s just a young man living away from home who wanted to see some friends or family – that’s not to say that’s okay, but it seems much more credible.

The Mirror story also indicates that he committed a possible further breach when he and some teammates arranged for a barber to come out and cut their hair.

There’s so much speculation about Sancho and a move to Old Trafford to suggest that there is interest from both sides, but surely in this age of technology he wouldn’t physically fly during a global pandemic to hold transfer talks behind his club’s back?