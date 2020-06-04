Video: Chelsea target Jesus Corona stays calm to equalise for Porto

It’s probably not the best time in history to have the surname Corona, but at least Porto’s Mexican winger is making the headlines for the right reasons

The Metro recently reported that his agent had confirmed he had held talks with Chelsea about a possible summer transfer, so some of the fans will be interested to see he scored for Porto tonight.

He’s a pacey winger who can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area, so he could be an interesting addition to the Chelsea team if they do decide to sign him.

His goal tonight was an odd one, it’s hard to tell what he’s trying to do initially and it looks like the chance might be gone. Despite that, he stays calm and manages to bring Porto level:

Unfortunately it was in vain as Famalicao went on to get a winner shortly afterwards, but it’s a name for Chelsea fans to keep an eye on going into the summer.