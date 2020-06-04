Video: Man United’s Scott McTominay fires ball into top corner with lovely training strike

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will undoubtedly have excited fans with a spectacular strike in training.

A clip of the effort was shared yesterday afternoon, the central midfielder is teed up with a pass before dribbling towards the edge of the box and firing the ball into the top corner.

The man between the sticks, who appears to be one of Man United’s young stopper, was left completely rooted to his spot and had no chance of stopping this rocket.

Take a look at the fine strike below:

Scotty with the rocket ? pic.twitter.com/X7tUWti2ru — utdreport (@utdreport) June 3, 2020

Mctominay has scored some nice goals for us, he needs to be brave and shoot more, he’s got a great strike on him #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YXM0xU19Qf — Daniel???? (@danielogoun7) June 3, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Premier League star speaks out on future of Arsenal transfer target £90m star responds to Manchester United transfer rumours following talk of imminent Red Devils bid Respected journalist confirms that Man United are trying to sign Kai Havertz

“Football in England changed with that Southampton team of 2013-14, there is no other team that had as big an impact in changing the mindset” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

McTominay made his return from injury just before the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ace has become a key player for the Red Devils over the last couple of seasons.

With the Scotsman appearing to sharpen his ability in the final third with this shooting drill, McTominay really seems to be working on taking his game to the next level.