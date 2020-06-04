It’s amazing how quickly a transfer story can change, and Liverpool fans have found that out the hard way today.

Time Werner seemed destined for a move to Liverpool for months, it was just a case of the Anfield side actually agreeing a deal with RB Leipzig.

That’s not the case anymore, as he now looks close to a move to Chelsea instead:

Timo Werner has agreed to join Chelsea. More to follow #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 4, 2020

It might be bad news for Tammy Abraham who now has a lot of competition for his place, but the fans should be excited to see how he fares in the Premier League.

Here’s a look at his goals from this season and it shows what the Chelsea fans can expect to see from their new signing (presuming it does go through):