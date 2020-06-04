Why Liverpool have pulled out of Timo Werner transfer deal as Chelsea make their offer

Liverpool have reportedly pulled out of the running to sign Timo Werner because of financial reasons, according to a respected journalist.

Taking to Twitter to provide an update on the Werner transfer saga, Jan Aage Fjortoft explained that Liverpool have ended their interest due to thinking the deal is too expensive.

This means ‘Team Werner’ have instead turned to Chelsea, who are said to have made the RB Leipzig striker a tempting offer, though the two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the player.

Just been told that Liverpool have pulled out of the “Werner-deal”, because of “financial reasons”.

Team Werner have then turned to Chelsea who have presented Werner a package of good money of course, but also his position at the team.

Clubs still need to agree a fee though — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 4, 2020

Werner had long been linked with Liverpool, with the Transfer Window Podcast recently claiming the 24-year-old had agreed terms on his contract with the Reds.

However, it looks like Chelsea are now in pole position, and there’s no doubt Frank Lampard would benefit from signing a top striker like this.

The Blues have had a difficult season and are only narrowly ahead of Manchester United in the race for fourth, with attack clearly an area of weakness in their squad.

Werner would surely be a big upgrade on Tammy Abraham as first choice up front, while Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi haven’t been the most reliable backup options.

Werner has 31 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season, and 25 in 29 games in the Bundesliga.

By contrast, Abraham is Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League with a return of only 13 goals.

Liverpool are in less urgent need of strengthening up front due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, so may be wise not to over-pa for Werner if they don’t feel the deal is right for them.