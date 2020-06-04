How talks with Klopp and Lampard led Werner to Chelsea transfer instead of Liverpool

Timo Werner was reportedly swayed by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard during talks over a potential transfer to the club.

By contrast, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Werner back in April that financial restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic might limit the club’s transfer spending this summer, according to the Independent.

It seems Chelsea are prepared to pay up for Werner, with the report explaining that the Blues are expected to meet the Germany international’s £49million release clause and offer him big wages.

The player himself was also seemingly impressed with Lampard’s vision for the team, according to the Independent.

Chelsea fans will certainly be pleased to hear how their club has gone about beating Liverpool to this top player, with Werner looking to have the makings of a superb signing for the west Londoners.

CFC have badly needed an upgrade on their current striker options, with youngster Tammy Abraham perhaps showing this season that he’s not yet ready to be first choice.

Lampard, meanwhile, has also not shown much faith in Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi as backup options, and this lack of goals up top means Chelsea have not really been anywhere near the title race at any point this term.

Liverpool will probably feel, however, that they’re justified in not over-spending on Werner given that they already have a world class front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.