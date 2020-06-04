Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager for the club to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international was first eyed up by Zidane when he was at Leicester City, and he’s firmly on the manager’s agenda again ahead of this summer, according to Don Balon.

In fact, the report states that Zidane now hopes to speak to Eden Hazard about trying to persuade his former Chelsea team-mate to come and join him at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon also suggests that Kante himself would be keen to try a new challenge away from the Premier League, and there’s no doubt he’s good enough to shine for Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a hugely important player for Chelsea in recent times, having also played a starring role in Leicester’s shock Premier League title triumph of 2015/16.

It would be interesting to see Kante alongside Hazard again, as well as with all the other big names in Zidane’s side.