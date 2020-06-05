‘Almost back’ and ‘good to see’ – These Real Madrid fans react to star’s goal in training as he looks set for comeback

Eden Hazard has endured a frustrating debut campaign at Real Madrid due to injuries, but the Belgian ace was looking sharp in training this week.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances since his summer switch from Chelsea last year, as he’s scored just one goal and provided five assists.

He’s featured in La Liga just twice since the end of November, but after being given a chance to fully recover and still play a part in the end of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, he will hope to be at Zinedine Zidane’s disposal for the remaining games with plenty still on the line.

The Spanish giants sit two points behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race with 11 games to go, while they will hope to turn things around against Man City in their Champions League tie later this summer too.

In turn, seeing Hazard produce the finish in training in the video below will have been a welcome sight for Real Madrid fans, as they’ll hope that he can make the difference to help them win major trophies this season, and their delighted reaction below shows that.

It’s a great finish firstly, as it shows good confidence and sharpness from the Belgian international. However, he’ll be hoping that he is now fully fit and can steer clear of any further setbacks, with AS reporting at the end of last month that both he and Marco Asensio are set to hand Zidane a double boost when the season restarts.

That restart begins with the visit of Eibar on June 14, and these Real Madrid fans are clearly looking forward to seeing Hazard make an important difference for them as they were delighted to see him finish off this chance with such aplomb…

