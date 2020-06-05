There’s still plenty of reasons for Arsenal fans to be positive as the appointment of Mikel Arteta should pay off in the long run, but rebuilding the squad could be a serious struggle.

Arsenal don’t tend to spend a lot of money anyway, and the coronavirus crisis will force them to be even more frugal.

The problem is that the squad lacks quality and depth, so trying to find free agents and cheap deals to improve it will be a tough ask.

A recent report from The Norwich Evening News has indicated exactly where Arsenal stand right now, as it seems they’ve been priced out of a move for Max Aarons.

The 20 year old Norwich City right back has been impressive this season and is exactly the type of signing Arsenal should be looking for thanks to his potential, but they just can’t afford him.

They claim that Norwich would be looking for at least £30m to let him go – even if they get relegated this season – and it’s just more than Arsenal are looking to spend.

It’s not clear if The Gunners don’t have the money at all or would rather use those funds to add multiple players rather than just one, but it looks like Aarons won’t be going to The Emirates anytime soon.