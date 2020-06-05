It’s very rare for a footballer to stay loyal to one team throughout their entire career, so any club should think carefully about pushing someone like that towards the exit door.

Sergi Roberto won’t go down as one of the all-time Barcelona greats, but he’s a good player, he’s versatile, he’s closing in on 300 first team appearances and he will always be remembered for his goal in the extraordinary comeback against PSG.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on some interest from Man City in Roberto, as Pep Guardiola would like to be reunited with his former player.

It sounds like City have raised the prospect of sending Portuguese wing back Joao Cancelo to the Nou Camp in exchange for Roberto, and it’s an interesting proposition.

Barcelona have never truly replaced Dani Alves, so an attacking full back with the quality to overlap Lionel Messi and create space for him could be a difference maker in the side.

The problem here is that the go on to say that Sergi Roberto doesn’t actually want to go, and he’s made it clear that he won’t look to force an exit.

It does sound like he might reluctantly move on if Barcelona try to force him, but that would be an awful look for a club who takes great pride in the academy.

It would send a terrible message to the young players if someone so loyal like Roberto would be forced out, so it will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere.